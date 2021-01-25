Dorfman: The January effect is alive and well in 2021

So far, this January looks the way Wall Street folklore says it should.

Stock traders talk about the “January effect” and the “January barometer.” The January effect is actually a confluence of three effects. The market in general tends to rise in January. Small stocks usually do better than large. And last year’s losers often rebound.

The January barometer is the belief that the first month of the year predicts how the market will fare for the year as a whole.

A year ago, the market acted as if it had never heard of the January effect. None of the three parts of the effect occurred in January 2020. The market fell. Small stocks did worse. And the winners of 2019 kept up their victory dance while the losers kept suffering.

The January barometer also flopped last year. The market fell a little in January, and plunged in February and March as the pandemic worsened. And yet, U.S. stocks (as measured by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index) returned 18.40% for the full calendar year.

On script

So far this year, the market seems to have read the January script and memorized its lines.