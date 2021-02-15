Dorfman: The lunacy of chasing stocks at 100 times sales

The trouble is, everything is on the come. So far there have been only test flights. The stock fetches 4,600 times sales.

There’s a sizzle to this story, and Wall Street likes it. Nine analysts follow Virgin Galactic, and eight call it a “buy.” However, my research suggests that unanimous or near-unanimous buy ratings often precede disappointing performance.

Workhorse Group

Want a fleet of electric-powered trucks and a monitoring system to track them? Workhorse Group, based in Loveland, Ohio, would like to accommodate you. It is also working on electric-powered delivery drones.

Pretty cool stuff, you say? Investors agree, and the price/revenue ratio is 5,170.

Fans figure that Workhorse has a good shot at a contract to upgrade the U.S. Postal Service fleet of mail-delivery trucks. President Joe Biden has said he wants the federal government to use American-made electric vehicles.

If I had to bet on who will win this contract, I’d put my money on the team of Oshkosh Corp. and Ford Motor Co. They haven’t done much with electric vehicles but have expressed willingness to try.

Marathon Patent