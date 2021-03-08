Dorfman: Two top Intel executives bought shares in February

The chief executive and chief financial officer of Intel Corp. (INTC) both bought Intel shares last month.

Robert Swan, chief executive officer, bought more than 27,000 shares, shelling out $1.5 million. His total shareholdings now amount to almost $30 million.

George Davis, the CFO, bought a little over 9,000 shares, paying about $503,000. His total holdings of Intel stock are worth $4.7 million.

Intel has been a laggard lately, rising about 19% in the past year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index has advanced almost 25%.

The knocks on Intel are that it remains too dependent on chips for desktops as opposed to mobile devices, and that it does its own manufacturing in the U.S., where labor costs are high, rather than farming the manufacturing out to Asia, as many competitors do.

Detractors also say that Intel’s chip design is less innovative than that of some younger, more nimble rivals, such as AMD and Nvidia.

In my judgment, each of these criticisms is a partial truth. But to my way of thinking, Intel’s stock price fully reflects the company’s weaknesses and doesn’t give it full credit for its strengths.