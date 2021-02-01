Dorfman: Value or momentum? How about some of both

You may think, in the aftermath of Tesla and GameStop’s huge recent gains, that momentum investing has gone crazy.

Maybe so, but momentum stocks were popular even before the Reddit “Wall Street Bets” frenzy. There have always been folks who like to jump onto a speeding train, but they have had more success lately than usual.

According to Standard & Poor’s, momentum stocks surged 28.3% in 2020. Value stocks, the beleaguered school of investing to which I belong, inched up 1.4%.

Since I believe that value will make a comeback, I don’t want to change my stripes entirely. But it makes some sense to search for stocks that possess both value and momentum.

Here are four of these hybrids that appeal to me.

Eagle Materials

Up 24% in the past three months, Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) sells construction materials such as gypsum board, rocks and gravel. It also sells materials used in oil and gas drilling, such as well cement and fracking sand.

The company, based in Dallas, has increased its revenues at nearly a 14% annual clip the past 10 fiscal years, and faster last year. It has been profitable every year since 1994.