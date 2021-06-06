Dorfman: Where the insiders are buying stock lately

The best thing about the stock is that it’s extremely cheap. The shares fetch only eight times earnings and 0.74 times revenue. I think the waning of the pandemic will be good for Tupperware, and the stock is probably good for at least a bounce.

Container Store

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) is doing very well lately, as people spending more time at home stock up on things to organize their abodes. Will the good times last? I don’t know, but my hunch is yes.

The stock looks attractively cheap to me at 12 times earnings and 0.7 times revenue. Perhaps CEO Malhotra Satish thought the same. He bought 20,500 shares on May 20, bringing his holdings to 70,600 shares worth about $957,000.

One weak point is the balance sheet. Debt is 142% of stockholders’ equity; my normal limit is 100%. Still, I’d rather be a buyer than a seller.

Evergy

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) is an electric utility serving eastern Kansas and western Missouri. It generates most of its power from coal and natural gas, but gets 27% from renewable energy, mostly wind, making it one of the largest wind companies in the U.S. About 17% of its power comes from the Wolf Creek nuclear plant.