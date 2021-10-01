Driver dies in crash

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Valentin Torres Martinez died following a Tuesday afternoon collision at the intersection of 38th Street and Lost Creek Parkway in Columbus.

Torres Martinez was the driver of a 2006 Lexus. Two vehicles were involved, and occupants of both vehicles sustained injuries and received medical care.

Officers of the Columbus Police Department were dispatched to the site of the collision at roughly 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

A department said a preliminary investigation indicated that a southwest-bound 2006 Lexus failed to yield the right of way to a northwest-bound 2002 Ford Explorer. The Ford Explorer struck the driver side of the Lexus as the Lexus entered the intersection.

The driver of the Lexus was extracted by Columbus Fire Department personnel and transported to Columbus Community Hospital. A juvenile passenger of the Lexus was also transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both were later transported to a higher level of care.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was transported to the hospital by a family member and was later released.

The incident remains under investigation.