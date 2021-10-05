Early impressions of Creighton's freshman class

It can take some guys longer than others to adjust. Even the best players dealt with growing pains as freshmen.

The five rookies on Creighton's roster certainly have promise. They're highly rated and they've enjoyed moments of high-level success in prep and AAU circles. So we'll see how they progress. It is early, after all.

A few notes from practice on each:

Ryan Nembhard: Incredible passer. He has so many ways to deliver the ball to open players — it'll be the thinnest of windows, yet he still figures out how to make the pass. And he's extremely accurate with those passes. ... He's also really comfortable in ball screen situations, engaging the help defender and making the proper reads.

Trey Alexander: He might have the best chance of the rookies to be a starter on opening night. Maybe that's based more on CU's depth chart. But still, Alexander's talented. A three-level scorer who already seems to have a decent understanding of how things work in this system. He's active and long defensively, so he has potential there, too.