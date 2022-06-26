Adult Education
First Place
- Metro Community College
Winners
- University of Nebraska at Omaha
- College of St. Mary
College/University
First Place
- University of Nebraska at Omaha
Winners
- Creighton University
- Metro Community College
Private High School
First Place
- Gross Catholic High School
Winners
- Brownell Talbot Preparatory School
- Mount Michael Benedictine School
Private School (K-8)
First Place
- St. Gerald Catholic School
Winners
- St. James/Seton Catholic School
- Brownell Talbot Preparatory School
Public High School
First Place
- Westside High School
Winners
- Central High School
- Millard South High School
Public School (K-8)
First Place
- Oakdale Elementary School
Winners
- Saddlebrook Elementary School
- Boyd Elementary School
Technical/Trade School
First Place
- Metro Community College