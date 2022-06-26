 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OMAHA'S CHOICE AWARDS 2022

Education

The winners of the 2022 Omaha's Choice Awards

Education.jpg

Adult Education

First Place

  • Metro Community College

Winners

  • University of Nebraska at Omaha
  • College of St. Mary

College/University

First Place

  • University of Nebraska at Omaha

Winners

  • Creighton University
  • Metro Community College

Private High School

First Place

  • Gross Catholic High School

Winners

  • Brownell Talbot Preparatory School
  • Mount Michael Benedictine School

Private School (K-8)

First Place

  • St. Gerald Catholic School

Winners

  • St. James/Seton Catholic School
  • Brownell Talbot Preparatory School

Public High School

First Place

  • Westside High School

Winners

  • Central High School
  • Millard South High School

Public School (K-8)

First Place

  • Oakdale Elementary School

Winners

  • Saddlebrook Elementary School
  • Boyd Elementary School

Technical/Trade School

First Place

  • Metro Community College
