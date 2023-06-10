Age 85
Of Omaha. Born on August 31, 1937, in Jainsville, WI, and entered into rest on June 8, 2023 in Omaha, NE.
He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Lorraine Allen; wife, Pauline Allen; parents, Cloyd and Blanch Allen; sons, William, Jerry "Huggy," and James Allen; brothers, Dennis Blair, Robert and Donald Allen; great-granddaughter, Samantha Wheeler; great-grandsons, Gavin and Devin Thompson; stepdaughter, Lori Paes. He is survived by sister, Connie Dolezal; sisters-in-law, Ginger and Merna Allen; children: Debra (James) Moore, Marsha Cruz, Linda Allen and Donald Allen; daughter-in-law, Cathy Allen; stepchildren: Raymond, Bob (Theresa), and Tony Case, Mona (Joe) Kosiski, Mary (Dan) Vogel; 28 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Monday, June 12th, from 5-7 pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Tuesday, June 13th, 10:30 am, at West Center Chapel. Interment: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the MakeA-Wish Foundation.
