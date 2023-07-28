April 3, 1938 July 24, 2023

Preceded in death by her husband, Talton; parents, Howard J. and Mary E. LeClair; and brother, Howard LeClair. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughter, Lisa Anderson, son Mickey Anderson and wife Krista, daughter Angela Quinn and husband Sean, grandchildren: Asher, Isaiah, Noah, Eden, Esther and Abram Anderson and Talton and Peter Quinn.

She never lost her love of Seattle, Washington where she lived until she was seven and revisited the Pacific Northwest regularly. Growing up in Omaha, she embraced the values of her Catholic community, faith and education, and supported these causes.

In Omaha she attended St. Margaret Mary grade school, Cathedral High School, and graduated from Creighton University. She remained a member of St. Margaret Mary parish her entire life.

Her greatest joys in her life were her husband, children and grandchildren and all the memories they created, especially at Lake Okoboji.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at church. Entombment, Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Boys Town Behavioral Health programs in Omaha and Marian High School.