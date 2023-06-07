Meet the finalists for this year's boys and girls athlete of the year. The World-Herald will announce two per day leading up to when the girls winner is announced Saturday and the boys winner is announced Sunday.

Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend

The senior averaged 16.4 points to lead the Tigers to their fourth straight state basketball title and made the all-Nebraska first team for the second time. In volleyball, she was Class C-1 all-state with more than 300 kills. at the state track meet, she was fifth in the Class C shot put (39-½).

Ben Brahmer, Pierce

The two-time all-Nebraska football player, who signed with Iowa state, set the 11-man season receiving record with 1,525 yards and Class C-1 records of 3,511 career yards, 21 touchdowns in a season and 45 career touchdowns for the state champion Jays. averaged 16 points a game in basketball on a state tournament team. Medaled at the state track meet in the shot put and high hurdles.