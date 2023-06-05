Meet the finalists for this year's boys and girls athlete of the year. The World-Herald will announce two per day leading up to when the girls winner is announced Saturday and the boys winner is announced Sunday.

Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North

The Purdue volleyball commit, ranked 17th in the 2023 class nationally by Prep Volleyball, was on the All-Nebraska first team. She was a starter this year as the Wolves won their third consecutive Class B girls basketball title. In track, she was one of the top eight 400-meter runners in the state.

Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Westside

An All-Nebraska football season, and Matt Ruhle becoming Husker coach, changed the national prep long jump champ's college trajectory. He'll be a two-sport athlete in Lincoln. Caught 44 passes for 784 yards in his only season with the state champ Warriors after transferring from Omaha Central. Achieved his first all-class gold medal double in the horizontal jumps.