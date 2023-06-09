Meet the finalists for this year's boys and girls athlete of the year. The World-Herald will announce two per day leading up to when the girls winner is announced Saturday and the boys winner is announced Sunday.

Halle Dolliver, Malcolm

The freshman outside hitter was second in the state in kills (558), making the Class C-1 first team. She was all-Nebraska third team and C-1 first team in basketball, averaging 19.6 points and nine rebounds. ran on the fourth-place 1,600 relay at state track.

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC

The senior was third-team all-Nebraska and fireteam Class C-1 for the state champ volleyball team, finishing with a team-high 413 kills. She was second-team C-1 in basketball, averaging 15 points. Placed seventh in the Class C shot put.