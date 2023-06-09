Related to this story

Larsen, Jeremy

Age 31, of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by wife, Desiree. VISITATION: Wednesday, from 5-8 pm, at Roby Funeral Home.

Cosgrove, Calvin Charles

Calvin Charles Cosgrove was born January 27, 1993 in Omaha, NE, and passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.