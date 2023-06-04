December 8, 1958 May 27, 2023
Preceded in death by her father, William J. Dorste, Sr. Survived by husband, Todd J. Bachtell; daughter, Nikki L. Andreesen (Jeremy); son, John T. Bachtell (Kariann Lien); grandchildren: Jack and Eloise Andreesen, and Henry Bachtell; mother, Dorothy Dorste; sisters, Ronda Bachtell (Steve), Jodi Nelson (Dave), and Stacie Kinney (Dave); and brother, William Dorste, Jr.
VISITATION on Wednesday, June 7th, from 6 pm-8 pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, June 8th, at 10:30 am at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 4112 S. 26th Street. Memorials are suggested to Siena/ Francis House.
