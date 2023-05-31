April 4, 1926 May 29, 2023
Preceded in death by husband, Alphonse; sons, Noel and Ibraham. Survived by son, Anthony Bakhit (Barbara); daughters, Elizabeth Obal (Walter), and Mary Elder; daughters-in-law, Marily Bakhit, Barbara Bakhit; 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
VISITATION: Friday, June 2nd, 5 pm, followed by 7 pm VIGIL SERVICE, West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 9:30 pm, St. James Catholic Church. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Jude Children's Research Hospital.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com