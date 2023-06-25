August 26, 1945 June 21, 2023

Michaela M. Bales, age 77 of Omaha, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 21, 2023. Preceded in death by parents, Marguerite and James F

McAleer; infant sister Eileen Rose; sister, Peggy (Gordon); and brother Terry. Survived by children: daughter, Jennifer Snodgrass; and son, Brian (Patty) Bales; grandchildren: Joanna and Jim Snodgrass, Darren (Beth) Vacek, and Kayla and Molly Bales; great-grandson Garrett Vacek; siblings: Maryann Downey, Patricia (Gail) Curran, Shiela (Tom) Shavlik, Joe (Marlana) McAleer; many nieces and nephews; as well as all of the friends she made throughout her life.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be held Wednesday, June 28, at 10 am at Roeder Mortuary (2727 N 108 St.), with VISITATION beginning at 9 am, and CELEBRATION Luncheon at Legends Bar and Grill (6910 N. 102 Cir) to follow. Memorials to Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart

ROEDER MORTUARY 108TH CHAPEL

2727 N 108th St, Omaha, NE 68164