July 14, 1935 May 23, 2023
Preceded in death by wife, Patricia; infant sons, John Jr. and William; and daughter, Tina Marie. Survived by sons: Chuck, John (Kim), Mark (Verina), Perry, and Doug; daughter, Jody; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, May 31st, after 5 pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7 pm, all at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, June 1st, 10:30 am, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. ENTOMBMENT: St. John Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorials will be directed by the family.
