February 15, 1982 June 11, 2023
Preceded in death by his grandparents: Ray D. and Betty Barr, and Fred and Ernestine Chadweil; uncle, Gary Chadweil; aunts, Lynda Saferstein and Gloria Chadweil; cousin, Steve Chadweil; and his beloved dog, Kahn. He is survived by his parents, Ray R. and Laura Barr; sister, Amber Kempenar and her husband Jason; and his niece and nephews, Jaxson, Lynden, and Sawyer Kempenar.
Family will Receive friends Monday, June 19th, from 5-8 pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Tuesday, June 20th, 11 am at West Center Chapel. Private Interment.
If you or a loved one is suffering, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800)-273-TALK or dial and chat at 988 the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,
WEST CENTER CHAPEL
