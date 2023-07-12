James C. Bennett Sr., age 83, of Omaha, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023 at his home.

James is survived by his wife of 62 years Ruthie, children Patricia Bennett, James (Jennifer) C. Bennett Jr., McGregory Bennett, Jennifer (Anthony) Hawkins, Terry (Quita) Bennett, Serita (Nathan) Hammel, Nala Bennett, host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and greatgreat grandchildren, sisters Viree Bennett, Verlean Bennett, Florence Goldberg, brothers Gene Bennett and Danny Bennett.

Preceded in death by parents Henry and Gladys Bennett and Ruth Bennett, sisters Thelma Haywood, Emma Lou Harper, brother Henry Bennett Jr.,

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Fort Street Church of Christ from 9 to 10 a.m., with funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

