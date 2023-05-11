Michael was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Berry. He leaves to cherish and celebrate his loving memory: his wife, Roland Berry; step-sons, George and Darron Rolle (Amy); mother, Dorothy Ellison; brother, Keith Berry; sisters, Debra Berry, Carlotta Ellison and Adeeba Muhammad; along with a host of nephew, nieces, cousins and friends.

VISITATION: Saturday, May 13, 10-11am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, all at the John A. Gentleman Bellevue/ Sarpy Co. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Heartland Food Bank. Please join us for the webcast at https://heart streaming. link/ michael-berry or on our website at johnagentleman.com