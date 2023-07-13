March 3, 1943 July 10, 2023
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Rev. John Betourne; aunt, Oleda Davison; brothers, Bob Bungard and Bud Bungard. Survived by her children, Elaine (Bart) Stough, Melynda (Mike) Delis, Jeffrey (Kim) Best, Mark (Patti) Best and Oleda (Dan) King; 15 grandchildren, eight and one half great-grandchildren; her good friend, Bette Boukal; her extended family and many good friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE 11 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Bellevue Chapel with VISITATION one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
