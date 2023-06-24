Gino, 85, of Omaha, NE. passed away on June 21.2023. He was born on July 14, 1937 to Gino and Pauline (Ricci) Betti of Buffalo, NY. In 1959 he married Margaret Nanna. He worked for Western Electric in Buffalo until he was transferred to Omaha in 1976 where he and his family have lived for the last 47 years. He enjoyed golf and bowling and loved his family and friends.