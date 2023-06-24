July 14, 1937 June 21, 2023
Gino, 85, of Omaha, NE. passed away on June 21.2023. He was born on July 14, 1937 to Gino and Pauline (Ricci) Betti of Buffalo, NY. In 1959 he married Margaret Nanna. He worked for Western Electric in Buffalo until he was transferred to Omaha in 1976 where he and his family have lived for the last 47 years. He enjoyed golf and bowling and loved his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother Paul. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marge; his daughter, Cheryl (Dan); his son, Gino; grandchildren, Nicole Bencker (Kyle); his grandson, Nicholas Lawson (Fallyn), J.R. (Kylee) Wilson, Lauren (Mike) Nelson; and great-grandchildren: Aria, Drake, KJ, Logan, Katelin, Kara and Illyana, Ryann; and a brother, Ron Betti of Phoenix.
VISITATION: Monday, June 26, from 5-7 pm, followed by a Wake Service starting at 7 pm, at Mortuary. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, June 27, at 10:30 am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials suggested to St. Jude's Hospital or Lewy Body Dementia Association.
KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY
441 No Washington St Papillion NE 402-339-3232