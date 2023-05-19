April 11, 1941 March 15, 2023

Age 81. Preceded in death by parents, Glenn A. Bickerstaff, Sr and Gretchen Bickerstaff; brother, Glenn A. Bickerstaff Jr.; father-in-law and mother-inlaw, John P. and Adelyn Lavenz; brothers-in-law, John T. and Nicholas Lavenz; and sisters-inlaw, Rebecca Lavenz and Mary A. Wirtz.

Survived by wife of 35 years, Kathleen (Kathie); stepdaughter, Angela Larsen of Omaha, NE; stepson, Pete Miller of Plattsmouth, NE; step-grandsons, Cole Larsen and Jack Larsen; brothers-in-law, Richard Lavenz of Loveland, CO; Robert Lavenz and Lawrence Lavenz, both of Waterloo, IA; several sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, May 22, 2023, 11am, Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plz, Omaha, NE 68144, with inurnment at the Omaha National Cemetery at 2:30pm.

To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Bickerstaff obituary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Countryside Community Church or the American Heart Association. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com