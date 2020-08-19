Bidrowski, Theresa M.

April 13, 1948 - August 14, 2020
Longtime teacher at St. Stanislaus School in Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Helen Bidrowski; brothers, Stan (Jeannette) Bidrowski and Ted Bidrowski; numbers of aunts and uncles, including aunt Lottie Benis. Survived by sister-in-law, Eileen Bidrowski; six nieces and five nephews.
VISITATION: Thursday, after 5pm with Vigil Service 7pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10am, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery.
