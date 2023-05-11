Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Helen Bourne; sister, Donna Armentrout; in-laws, Vern and Rosemary Feldhacker, Bill and Lucille Clavin, Bob and Delores Rasmussen; brothers-in-law, Ron Pecha, Daryl Greger, and John Synowicki; sister-in-law, Sr. Mary Eileen RSM. Survived by wife, Maureen Bourne; sons, David (Leslie) Bourne, and Dan (Sherry) Bourne; grandchildren, Alisha Malcolm, Rachel (Preston) Sadler, Emily Bourne, and Nathan Bourne; sister, Jeanene Pecha; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Synowicki and Kathy Greger.
VISITATION: Saturday, May 13th, beginning at 10am, with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL 10:30am, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials requested to St. Thomas More Church Endowment Fund.
