AUTO RACING
Harvick nudges Busch for win
LOUDON, N.H. — Kevin Harvick used a bump-and-run on Kyle Busch with seven laps left to win a battle of two of NASCAR's dominant drivers Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Harvick aimed his Ford bumper at the right side of Busch's Toyota and nudged the leader out of the way for the move of the race in another stellar showing for the leader of the Big Three.
"I felt like it was my best opportunity to do what I had to do to win," Harvick said. "I didn't want to wreck him. But I didn't want to waste a bunch of time behind him."
Added Busch: "How you race is you get raced."
Harvick earned his sixth victory of the season and went 1-2 with Busch for the ninth time this year. Busch has five wins and Martin Truex Jr., fourth Sunday, has four.
The top three were threatened in a race delayed by rain for more than three hours by Aric Almirola, who replaced Danica Patrick in the No. 10 Ford, for a portion of the race. He threatened to crash the party and had his second career Cup victory in sight. He led for more than 40 laps but was derailed by a poor pit stop and spun his tires on a restart that cost him.
HOCKEY
Jets defenseman wins arbitration
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — An arbitrator awarded Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba a one-year, $5.5-million contract for the 2018-19 season, the league announced Sunday.
Winnipeg has 48 hours to accept the ruling or turn it down and make Trouba an unrestricted free agent.
Trouba had 24 points during an injury-plagued season with the Jets. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound defenseman scored a career-high 33 points in 60 games during 2016-17.
BASKETBALL
Coach saw rise of Penn State
Rene Portland, who built Penn State into a women's basketball powerhouse during a 27-year tenure, died after a three-year fight with cancer.
She was 65. D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall in Pennsylvania confirmed her death Sunday.
Portland coached the Lady Lions' first All-Americans, achieved their first No. 1 ranking and reached their first Final Four. Of her 693 wins, 606 came as coach of the Lady Lions.
"The Penn State Athletics family extends our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Coach Portland," Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said in a statement.
Late in her career, Portland also faced accusations she discriminated against players whom she perceived to be gay, with a former player suing Portland and the school in 2005.
An internal school investigation led to a one-game suspension and $10,000 fine, though Portland disputed the findings. The lawsuit was settled confidentially.
She resigned as coach of Penn State in 2007.
In 1980, Portland was hired by Joe Paterno to succeed Pat Meiser as head coach at Penn State — the only head coach Paterno hired during his tenure as Penn State's athletics director.
"At the time, I thought she was right for Penn State, and I feel good about it," Paterno said 22 years later.
"She's done a great job, and she does it the way I think we want it done at Penn State. Her kids go to school, they graduate, they handle themselves well and they play well."
CYCLING
Thomas maintains Tour lead
CARCASSONNE, France — With the Pyrenees looming, Geraint Thomas had his last calm ride wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France on Sunday.
The Welshman's rivals, including teammate Chris Froome in second place, mostly held back over the hilly Stage 15 with a decisive final week of racing ahead.
Thomas kept the overall lead for a fourth consecutive day before the race pauses for riders to rest Monday. That break will precede a stretch in the Pyrenees that will feature three mountain stages before an individual time trial on the Tour's penultimate day.
Thomas maintained his advantage of 1:39 over defending champion Froome. Tom Dumoulin, the world time trial champion, remained third at 1:50 back. Primoz Roglic was fourth at 2:38 behind and Romain Bardet 3:21 behind in fifth.
With Froome seeking a fifth Tour title, Team Sky has yet to declare its current top option for the title since Thomas won back-to-back summit finishes in the Alps.
So far, Thomas and Froome have not attacked each other, but that uneasy truce could be put to the test as the race enters its decisive phase.
Compiled from press services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.