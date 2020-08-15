You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bruce, Richard B. "Dick"
0 comments

Bruce, Richard B. "Dick"

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Bruce, Richard B. "Dick"

December 7, 1924 August 8, 2020

Dick was born in Dallas, SD. He served in the Navy during WWII and then later made his career with Mutual of Omaha.

Preceded in death by wife, Patsy. Survived by sons, Michael (Kelly) and Tom (Judy) Bruce; daughter, Diane Wolf; grandchildren, Jenny Bruce, Sarah Wolf and Daniel Bruce.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors: Monday, 10am, at Omaha National Cemetery.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert