6,000

Raising Cane's founder and LSU alumnus Todd Graves purchased that many drinks in Rocco's Pizza and Cantina Jell-O shot challenge. It smashed the bar record in the team competition among the eight CWS qualifiers and also surpassed the Guinness World record for shots ordered in one round. the previous mark was set by Merle Haggard on March 21, 1983, when the country star purchased 5,095 at a bar in Fort Worth, Texas.

2001

The last time Tennessee won a CWS game until this season. Pitcher Chase Burns, who picked up the win in relief to end the skid, wasn't born yet.

1999

That's the last time the top overall seed won the CWS. and the drought will continue this year with Wake Forest eliminated before the championship series.

100

RBIs this season for LSU's tommy White — nos. 99 and 100 came on Thursday's walk-off homer. White is one of two players in division I with at least 100 RBIs this season — the other is Maryland's nick Lorusso with 105.

88 MINUTES

Nebraska weather is ... unpredictable. But there has been just one weather delay at this year's CWS. the nearly hour-and-a-half (88-minute) interruption came on the second day. also of note, there was not a drop of rain that fell and the sun was out the entire delay.

19

Number of home runs during this CWS. nine of those were hit in the seventh inning or later, including Thursday's 11th-inning shot by White.

7

In three games, the number of home runs for Florida. the Gators are the first team to have multiple three-homer games since the CWS moved downtown in 2011.

5

Teams in this year's CWS field with at least 50 wins. Wake Forest (54), Florida (53), LSU (52), Oral Roberts (52) and Virginia (50) reached this milestone.

2.08

Average margin of victory of the 13 games played in this CWS. Seven of the 13 were decided by one run, two by two runs and two by three runs. the other two games were decided by five runs, both of which were played on Tuesday.

1

Extra-inning game this year at the CWS — and that was the final one played before the championship series.