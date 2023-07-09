Eleanor Byrne, nee Engle, age 88, of Brookfield, IL; formerly of Omaha, NE. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Byrne; loving mother of Carey (Ernest Newmann) Byrne and the late Eric Byrne; grandmother of Andrew Newmann and Sarah Newmann; sister of the late James (Sharon) Thurman Engle; aunt of Debra Jo Engle, Kerrin (David) Holsteen and Kathryn Engle; cousin of many.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m. at West Center Chapel with Funeral Services at 11 AM. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested and appreciated to: Omaha Central High School Foundation in Memory of Eleanor Byrne; 1111 N. 13th Street, Suite 318, Omaha, NE 68102.
