Eleanor Byrne, nee Engle, age 88, of Brookfield, IL; formerly of Omaha, NE. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Byrne; loving mother of Carey (Ernest Newmann) Byrne and the late Eric Byrne; grandmother of Andrew Newmann and Sarah Newmann; sister of the late James (Sharon) Thurman Engle; aunt of Debra Jo Engle, Kerrin (David) Holsteen and Kathryn Engle; cousin of many.