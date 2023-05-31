Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 7, 1961 May 26, 2023

Born on May 7, 1961 in Omaha, NE. Passed away on May 26, 2023 in Dallas, TX.

Preceded in death by parents, Jack J. and Margaret M. (Gaube) Frum; brother, Douglas Frum.

Survived by husband, George; children, Bradley (Sarah), Brian (Chelsy) and Lauren Cary; grandchildren, William, Russell, Cooper, Louis and Vivian; sister, Nancy Gardiner (Bob).

Brenda was a mom, grandmother, and loving wife. She loved quilting, cruising, the Cubs , and cooking. Retired after 19 years at Millard West in the guidance department, passionately assisted high school students with college planning and scholarships. In March 2020, Brenda and George moved to Dallas as she continued to work and help students plan for their college education.

Family will receive friends Thursday, June 1st, from 5-7 pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, June 2nd, 10:30 am, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (15005 Q Street). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for a scholarship to be named at a later date.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com