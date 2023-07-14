Top male actors of the 1970s headline tonight's Friday night line-up on Turner Classic Movies as the network's monthlong salute to stars of the decade continues. First you'll see Robert Redford in the 1972 political comedy/drama The Candidate, followed by Jack Nicholson and Warren Beatty in the dark comedy The Fortune(1975), Best Actor Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss in the romantic comedy/drama The Goodbye Girl(1977), Burt Reynolds (near the start of his several-year reign as the top male box-office star) in the action comedy Hoope r (1978), Richard Roundtree in 1971's Shaft (pictured), Jon Voight in the drama The All-American Boy(1973) and Clint Eastwood in the action comedy Every Which Way But Loose(1978).