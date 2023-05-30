Four films boasting screenplays by acclaimed writer Ernest Lehman air tonight on Turner Classic Movies, beginning with 1959's North by Northwest (pictured), the classic spy thriller starring Cary Grant and Eva Marie Saint that earned Lehman a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination and was the first of his two collaborations with director Alfred Hitchcock (he also wrote Hitch's final film, 1976's Family Plot). About North by Northwest, Lehman said he had wanted to write "the Hitchcock picture to end all Hitchcock pictures," and he was quite successful at doing so with this fun romp across the country that culminates in a famous ending on top of Mount Rushmore. Following that is Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?(1966), which earned Lehman an Oscar nod for his adaptation of Edward Albee's play;Sweet Smell of Success(1957), a film noir that Lehman co-wrote with Clifford Odets; and West Side Story(1961), which brought the screenwriter another Oscar nomination for his adaptation of the stage musical by Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents. — Jeff Pfeiffer