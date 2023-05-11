A storm's a-brewin' once again as Turner Classic Movies continues its monthlong Thursday look at films that prominently include weather as at least part of their stories. Following up on last week's focus on stormy-weather movies, there is more turbulence in the forecast for tonight with The Rains Came (1939), a drama set in India led by Myrna Loy and Tyrone Power; Singin' in the Rain (pictured), the iconic 1952 musical with the famous scene of Gene Kelly living up to the title; and Seven Samurai (1954), the Akira Kurosawa classic whose use of rain to enhance action scenes has inspired that visual look in other notable productions, including Blade Runner. The downpour starts to let up early tomorrow morning as Network (1976) and Foreign Correspondent (1940) close out the line-up.