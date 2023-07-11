Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson, Keenan Wynn and Carroll O'Connor lead the wonderful cast of this terrific 1967 crime noir based on Donald Westlake's (writing as Richard Stark) novel The Hunter, thrillingly helmed by John Boorman (Deliverance) in just the second feature film he directed. Marvin plays Walker, a double-crossed thug who has been cut out of the score from a major heist and is left for dead. But Walker somehow doesn't die, and neither does his thirst for merciless vengeance as he strives to claim his money and hunt down members of the L.A. crime syndicate who were involved in setting him up. One of those movies that may have been a little ahead of its time, with its non-linear structure and often stark locations, Point Blank did not do well upon its initial release. Over the years, though, it not only has become a cult classic but was also recognized as an outright classic, selected in 2016 for preservation in the Library of Congress' National Film Registry.