One of the fastest, funniest and most quotable films ever, this Howard Hawks-directed screwball comedy is a quintessential example of that type of film from the genre's heyday in the 1930s and early '40s. When adapting Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's hit 1928 play The Front Page into this film, Hawks had the inspired idea of turning its star reporter character Hildy Johnson into a woman. The result is an immortal mix of hard-boiled newsroom setting and remarriage comedy, and Rosalind Russell as Hildy is a standout among cinema's powerful women. She is matched in force only by her conniving but charismatic editor and ex-husband, Walter Burns (Cary Grant). Burns dangles the chance for Hildy to scoop her fellow reporters with the story of an impending execution in order to keep her from hopping the train that's supposed to take her to Albany and a new life as a housewife married to bland insurance man Bruce Baldwin (Ralph Bellamy).