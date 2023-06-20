Turner Classic Movies brings all the drama this morning and afternoon, specifically the heightened melodrama found in a number of perhaps little-known or -seen titles from the late 1920s to early '40s. The lineup features 1931's The Lady Refuses (pictured), starring Betty Compson and John Darrow;A Notorious Affair(1930), with Billie Dove, Basil Rathbone and Kay Francis;Bullets for O'Hara(1941), featuring Joan Perry, Roger Pryor and Anthony Quinn;No Marriage Ties(1933), starring Richard Dix and Elizabeth Allan;Play Girl(1932), co-starring Winnie Lightner, Loretta Young and Norman Foster;War Nurse(1930), led by Robert Montgomery, Anita Page, June Walker and Robert Ames;Wings for the Eagle(1942), with Ann Sheridan, Dennis Morgan and Jack Carson;The White Sister (1933), starring Helen Hayes, Clark Gable and Lewis Stone;Their Own Desire (1929), headlined by Best Actress Oscar nominee Norma Shearer (who lost to herself for The Divorcee, for which she was also nominated that year); and Smilin' Through(1932), a Best Picture nominee also headlined by Shearer, with Fredric March and Leslie Howard.