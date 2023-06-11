This evening, Turner Classic Movies remembers the late, great actress Jo Raquel Tejada — better known as Raquel Welch — with a double feature of memorable films. First is 1976's The Three Musketeers (pictured), the tongue-in-cheek swashbuckler based on Alexandre Dumas' classic novel. Welch won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her performance as Constance Bonacieux alongside Michael York, Oliver Reed, Frank Finlay and Richard Chamberlain as the Musketeers. Charlton Heston, Geraldine Chaplin, Faye Dunaway and Christopher Lee also star. After that is One Million Years B.C. (1966), the prehistoric adventure fantasy in which Welch has very few lines but remains remembered for the iconic fur bikini she wore in the film and which graced what became one of the most famous movie posters ever.