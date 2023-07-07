Each Friday night in July, Turner Classic Movies will bring out some of the brightest movie stars of the 1970s, starring in films arranged by various themes. This first evening begins with two films featuring "Love On and Off Screen," beginning with The Getaway (1972), Sam Peckinpah's heist thriller starring Steve McQueen and Ali MacGraw. The stars began a relationship while working on the film and got married in 1973 but were divorced by 1978. Something similar happened to Richard Pryor and Pam Grier, the stars of tonight's next film: Greased Lightning (1977), a biopic with Pryor as Wendell Scott, the first Black NASCAR race winner. He and Grier began dating after being cast in the film, but their relationship was much shorter-lived than McQueen and MacGraw's, with Pryor marrying another woman in 1977. Tonight's next three films featuring major '70s stars focus on an "Anything for Love" theme among their fictional characters. First is the 1975 Best Picture Oscar-nominated Dog Day Afternoon (pictured), led by Best Actor nominee Al Pacino and John Cazale, followed by Badlands (1973), with Sissy Spacek and Martin Sheen, and Zandy's Bride (1974), starring Gene Hackman and Liv Ullmann. — Jeff Pfeiffer