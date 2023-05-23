December 28, 1957 May 21, 2023
Ron is preceded in death by his parents; aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pam; brother, Roger (Cindy); nephew, Jon (Casandra); niece, Katie; lifelong friend, Mark; and many cousins. He will be missed by all who knew him, the proverbial "car guy."
VISITATION: Thursday, May 25, 12:30-1:30pm with FUNERAL SERVICE at 1:30pm and Interment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorials are suggested to the charity of your choice.
WESTLAWN-HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawhillcrest.com