September 27, 1942 June 2, 2023
Preceded in death by husband, Edward M. VISITATION: Tuesday, June 6, starting at 5 pm, with
7 pm VIGIL SERVICE and Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Presentation, all at the West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday at 11 am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view live cast" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com