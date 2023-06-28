7 PM at the West Center Chapel., followed by VIGIL SERVICE: at 7 PM. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 1, 2023, 12:00 PM at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. 3405 S 118th St. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view livecast" button.