August 30, 1925 May 26, 2023

John Chadwick Dean, 97, of Glenwood, IA, passed away May 26, 2023. He was born August 30, 1925 at home, in Glenwood, IA, to Leonard C. and Marguerite (Savage) Dean.

John was raised in Glenwood, attending Glenwood Public Schools and working summers at Glenwood State Bank. In addition, he was active in 4-H and the Boy Scouts. This was also the time that John developed his love for dogs, horses, cattle, farming, hunting…anything outdoors.

During his high school years, being too young to enlist in the "regular" army, he joined the "State Guard," which had been organized by the State of Iowa for those patriots that were not of draft able age. He joined the State Guard at age 16 and served until he graduated from high school in 1943, and then enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 17. John was not called to serve his country until he turned 18, which then took him to Camp Roberts in California; Ft. Benning in Georgia (for OCS where he was commissioned a Lieutenant in the Infantry); Ft. Hood in Texas (teaching infantry basic training); Ft. Robinson in Nebraska (where he trained war dogs and was first introduced to Nebraska cattle ranches); back to Ft. Hood; and finally to Germany with the Temporary Occupational Force to coordinate the deployment of war dogs back to the States.

John was discharged from service in 1946, started college at the University of Nebraska in the fall, ultimately graduating in three years, and then enrolling at Nebraska Law School in 1949. After one year of law school, he was recalled for the Korean Conflict and stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas as Commanding Officer of the Scout Dog Training Center. In 1952 he was released from the army, went back to finish law school, graduated in 1953, was admitted to the Iowa and Nebraska Bar, and ultimately returned home to work alongside his father at Glenwood State Bank in 1954.

John was united in marriage to Carol Copland, of Los Angeles, CA, in 1954, and to this union three children were born: Jeff, Martha and Grant. John worked full-time at Glenwood State Bank into his 90's, and then went part-time up until his passing. He was active in numerous clubs and organizations (local, state and national), a charter member of Glenwood Industrial Foundation, member of Glenwood Water Board for nearly 60 years, Farmer Mac Board of Directors, Iowa Horseman Hall of Fame, testified before Congress on banking issues, was invited to Russia to discuss agriculture law in an attempt to modernize their farming practices, made annual pheasant hunting trips to South Dakota with college friends in to his 80's, and reluctantly gave up horse-training at age ninety.

John had an insatiable desire to learn and never stopped asking questions, he never met a stranger, always "knew someone" from your hometown, was never stationed any place that he "didn't have fun," could tell you an interesting or unusual spot to visit no matter where you were, had travelled the world, and yet, his two favorite places to be were Halsey, NE and Glenwood, IA. "We have the greatest country in the world and we live in the garden spot of it."

Preceding John in death were his parents, and his daughter, Martha Winum, in 2008. He is survived by Carol Dean; children, Jeff and wife Joan Dean of Pacific Junction; Grant and wife Kate Dean of Glenwood; son-in-law, Larry and wife Terri Winum of Glenwood; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.

SERVICE: Thursday, June 1, 2023, 10:30 am, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 24116 Marian Avenue, Glenwood, IA. Private Interment: Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, IA.

Memorial donations may be directed to: Glenwood Golf Course or Bloom Senior Center in Glenwood, IA.PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com