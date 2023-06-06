February 23, 1947 - June 3, 2023
February 23, 1947 June 3, 2023 Preceded in death by wife, Corazon; parents, Romulo and
Nemesia DelMundo, Sr.; brothers, Ricardo and Romulo, Jr. Survived by children, Jordan and Johanna (Drew); siblings:
Crispin (Marcelina), Leonor (Bella), Mario (Neneth), Lily (Roland) and Julie; sisters-in-law, Clarie and Liza; many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION with the family Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 10:00-11:00 am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel, followed by a Graveside Service at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
