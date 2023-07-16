John F. Dixon, II, 80, of Waterloo, NE, passed away July 10, 2023. Preceded in death by wife Shirley, and his dog Bridget. Survived by daughter Margaret Ann "Margie" Steiner of Topeka, KS, grandchildren; Christian, Brendan (partner Leyna) and Missy, and great granddaughter Stella, with one on the way.
Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn 5 to 7 p.m. with a wake service at 7 p.m. Memorials to the church. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 W. Maple Rd., Elkhorn, Nebraska 68022 (402)289-2222