John F. Dixon, II, 80, of Waterloo, NE, passed away July 10, 2023. Preceded in death by wife Shirley, and his dog Bridget. Survived by daughter Margaret Ann "Margie" Steiner of Topeka, KS, grandchildren; Christian, Brendan (partner Leyna) and Missy, and great granddaughter Stella, with one on the way.