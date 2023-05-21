April 19, 1926 May 14, 2023

Preceded in death by husband, Fred H. Douglas; parents, Frank and Rose Buono; sisters: Josephine Boyd, Sarah Kelechava, and Angelina Pane; and brothers, Carl Buono and Joseph Buono. Survived by children, Leslie A. Douglas (Michael Davlin), and Stephen C. Douglas (Kara Stroh); nieces; nephews; and many friends.

VISITATION: Monday, May 22nd, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, May 23rd, at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Omaha Public Library Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button at the top of the home page.

