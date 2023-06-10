June 19, 1920 June 4, 2023

Born in Omaha, grew up in south Hanscom Park neighborhood. Attended Our Lady of Lourdes grade school. Graduated from South High School. Retired from Omaha Public Power District in 1993.

Louise was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rudolph A. Drabek; parents, Joseph and Benedicta Hoffman and nine siblings. Survived by sons, Kenneth Drabek, James Drabek; daughters, Deborah Drabek, Donna (Jeral) Robinson, 4 granddaughters.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 12, 10:30 am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Entombment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, June 11, 3-4 pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 4 pm, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

