Age 73 of Omaha. Passed away on May 12, 2023. Preceded in death by parents, Emmett and Caryl Hartgenbush; sister Shirley Jones; and brother Jack Hartgenbush. Survived by husband of 53 years, Tony; sons and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Julie, and Jason; grandchildren: Isabella, Jackson and Hunter Dyl; sister Barbara Wood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Wednesday, May 24, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Omaha. VISITATION: Tuesday, May 23, from 4-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Private Interment at a later date. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society, Adopt-a-Platoon, or the St. Labre Indian School.
