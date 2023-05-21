Age 73 of Omaha. Passed away on May 12, 2023. Preceded in death by parents, Emmett and Caryl Hartgenbush; sister Shirley Jones; and brother Jack Hartgenbush. Survived by husband of 53 years, Tony; sons and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Julie, and Jason; grandchildren: Isabella, Jackson and Hunter Dyl; sister Barbara Wood; and numerous nieces and nephews.