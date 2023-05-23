February 25, 1930 May 20, 2023
Preceded in death by husband, John R. Ehresman; parents, Sandy and Betty Monico; brother, Robert Monico; sister, Theresa Anderson. Survived by children, John (Deb) Ehresman, Kim Ballentine (Barry), Mike Ehresman; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, May 24th, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel with a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, May 25th, 10:30am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic
Church, 15353 Pacific St. Interment: Calvary. Memorials will be directed by the family.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com