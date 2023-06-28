Preceded in death by parents, Margaret and Victor Fangman; sister, Joan Fangman Bergquist. Survived by wife, Joan; children, Steve (Amber) Fangman, Matt (Terri) Fangman, Sara (Joe) Erwin, Scott (Anne) Fangman; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 30, 10:30 am, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Private interment: Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, June 29, 5:30-7 pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 7 pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Margaret Mary Church, Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy, Josie Harper Hospice House, New Cassel Retirement Center, or Habitat for Humanity.