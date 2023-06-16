Survived by his children: Steve (Billi), Jaimi, and Dan (Kelli) Fay; grandchildren: Peyton, Bailey, Evie, Josh, and Kasey; brother Bryan Fay; sister Barbara DeBoer; many other relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION of JERRY'S LIFE: Monday, June 19, at 10:30 am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). INTERMENT: Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia, IA. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com